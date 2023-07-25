KFC drive-thru set to be built just on the other side of the Harborough district

A new KFC drive-thru looks set to be built in the car park of a large Leicestershire supermarket.

The fast food giant wants to build a new takeaway on the site of the Asda superstore in Oadby and needs approval from Oadby and Wigston Borough Council.

Having submitted the application in October last year, the council’s development control committee will decide whether or not to approve the Leicester Road-based plan at a meeting on Thursday (July 27). It has been recommended by planning officers at the council to approve the application based on a number of conditions.

If approved, the new single storey eatery will sit in the north-west of the car-park, replacing 49 car parking bays and leaving a remaining 508 to support the large store. The application has been submitted by Euro Garages Ltd, who own the supermarket, who said in planning documents it will provide “significant economic benefits” to the area and create 40 jobs.

Planning officers at the council have added in its report the proposed drive-thru “would intensify the use of the site” and take up a “substantial portion” of the parking, but believe enough spaces would be kept to serve the large Asda. The report added six letters objecting to the scheme had been sent into the council, which raised issues such as an increased anti-social behaviour at the site, the adverse health impacts of fast food and increased traffic.