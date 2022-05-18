Huge scheme to build almost 3,000 homes near Lutterworth could bring in £1billion investment to the area, say council officials

A giant £1 billion scheme to build almost 3,000 homes in Lutterworth is set to give the fast-growing town a powerful shot in the arm, say council officials.

The contentious 550-acre Lutterworth East blueprint will generate tens of millions of pounds in community benefits, affordable homes and much-needed infrastructure, Harborough District Council said today.

The gigantic initiative for 2,750 new homes, community facilities and employment space to the east of Lutterworth was approved in July 2020 after a fierce public debate.

About 1,260 new homes should be built by 2031 and the rest after 2031.

Known as the Lutterworth East Strategic Development Area (SDA), the project was identified in the Harborough Local Plan as a key area to accommodate new housing in the district.

It will include over 100 hectares of green space – approximately half of the site – two new primary schools and employment space to create around 2,500 jobs.

“The development could attract as much as £1 billion of investment to support the local economy,” said Harborough council today.

“A new spine road, also being created as part of the scheme, is expected to significantly reduce the amount of traffic travelling through Lutterworth town centre.”

Harborough council issued the decision notice on the enormous scheme this week.

The local authority has acted after hammering out “substantial community benefits”, through a Section 106 agreement, with developers and housebuilders contributing millions of pounds towards local facilities.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “This development will provide a much-needed investment boost to the local economy, with job and training opportunities during construction.

“As well as providing vast amounts of open space, it will also provide homes to benefit many local families and, with 40 per cent of homes being affordable, help those struggling to afford their own home, a place to live.”

The blueprint will provide:

- A community park, playing fields, allotments, woodland, trees and hedgerows and new ecological habitats

- Land for a potential new leisure centre in the future

- Foot and cycle paths – connecting with Lutterworth town centre

- 23 hectares of retail and business space - creating up to 2,500 jobs

- Two new primary schools and a special education unit

- Improvements to main roads and junctions to increase capacity, a new M1 bridge and a new spine road

- A community hub - with the potential for shops, restaurants, cafes, community hall and other local facilities

The scheme will also ensure the protection of the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) known as Misterton Marshes, the River Swift and its tributaries, Thornborough Spinney, mature trees and hedgerows.

“This will create thousands of new jobs locally so more people can work closer to where they live, reducing their travel impact on the environment and climate,” added Cllr King.