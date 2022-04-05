Huge cheers as councillors vote against plans for huge £300 million 'superjail' near Harborough

Protesters outside the meeting.

There were huge cheers from protesters after councillors voted to reject plans for a huge new £300 million ‘superjail’ near Market Harborough.

At tonight's (Tuesday's) planning meeting, councillors voted against the Ministry of Justice's (MOJ’s) proposal for a new high-security 1,700-inmate male prison by the existing 57-year-old jail at Gartree.

Before the meeting, planning officers at Harborough District Council had recommended that the controversial plans should be approved, despite the huge opposition from parish councils at Great Bowden, Lubenham, Foxton and Gumley as well as Harborough district councillors like Phil Knowles.

And 364 objections were sent to the council amid growing fears over mounting traffic, growing pollution, poor air quality and loud noise.

With protesters gathered outside the council headquarters prior to the meeting, leading on to packed public galleries, speakers from residents to parish councillors spoke passionately against the plans, while the MOJ said the plans would bring great investment to the area.

But committee members raised concerns over the impact of traffic and developing on open countryside.

After a debate lasting over two hours, Harborough District Council's planning committee unanimously agreed to refuse the plan.

Protesters gathered outside the meeting to make their voices heard – and greeted the refusal with big cheers.

Cllr Phil Knowles, who spoke against the plans , said: “I am delighted that the committee voted to refuse this application.“My opposition has been clear from day one. I said that I struggled to see any benefits to the community. I had real concerns about so many things including traffic, environmental impacts and much more.

"I hope the MOJ accept this decision with good grace and look elsewhere in the country for a site”

