How you can help shape the future of Harborough’s town centre over the next few years

Would you like to help shape and forge the future of Market Harborough’s vibrant town centre over the next few years?

Would you like to help shape and forge the future of Market Harborough’s vibrant town centre over the next few years?

If so you are being encouraged to get in touch with Harborough District Council now.

Market Harborough Town Centre Masterplan aims to boost the viability and vitality of the historic market town.

And the bold blueprint is to be discussed at a meeting of the council’s Scrutiny Panel at 6.30pm next Thursday (March 24).

You can attend the meeting and ask a question, or submit a question, in advance, to be considered at the meeting by emailing [email protected] by Monday (March 21).

“Submitted questions and comments will be read out at the meeting at the discretion of the Scrutiny Panel chairperson,” said the council today.

The Environment Partnership (TEP) Ltd, Mott MacDonald and BE Group were commissioned by Harborough council in 2019 to prepare a Vision and Masterplan for Market Harborough Town Centre.

That year the public were also invited to attend local drop-in sessions to give their views on the initiative and suggest what they would like the town centre to look like in 10 to 15 years' time.

“These comments form part of the current draft being discussed.

“Once approved, the Masterplan will help inform policies in the Harborough Local Plan,” said the council.