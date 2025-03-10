HMO plans for former boarding school in Harborough spark concerns over traffic ‘chaos’

Image: Google Maps

A former boarding school in Market Harborough is to become a house of multiple occupation (HMO) despite opposition claims it would cause traffic “chaos” in the area.

The site is now set to be converted into 18 separate units, while a partial demolition will also take place.

The plan, from Emma Stylish Living, looked to convert the former boarding school owned by Brooke House College by converting it into an 18-unit HMO. The proposal, which also looked at partial demolition of the property at the Coventry Road site and to add a new rear extension, sparked concern in the community.

A total of 20 objections were submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), with one in support. Traffic and parking concerns were the main issues raised, with one saying they feared “chaos” if the scheme – which had no parking proposals – was approved.

They said: “Currently there is no parking available on this site and no proposed parking within the new development. There is no on street parking in front of the property or at the side. Any further traffic will cause chaos”.

A second said the change to HMO was a major difference to the site’s previous boarding school use where occupants did not drive. They said: “Previously this building was used as a 14-bed boarding school. The occupants were overseas students, did not drive a car and therefore had no impact on local off road parking. It has been unused for a number of years.

“If this application is approved, parking and traffic congestion in and around Yeomanry Court will only get worse. There are regular instances of inconsiderate parking where pedestrians using pushchairs or mobility aids have to leave the footpath and use the road.”

Planning documents revealed that the 14-bed boarding school, which was originally two houses, would have eight units on the ground floor plus a shared communal space, and a further 10 units on the first floor. Documents add a single storey rear extension with a mono-pitch roof will be built for the communal area.

Site access will remain the same, applicants revealed, but it led to others raising concerns about parking and traffic in the area. One said the plan would “compound” the problems currently faced by residents.

However, Leicestershire County Council, acting as the Local Highway Authority (LHA), did not agree. Despite acknowledging the lack of parking provisions in the plan was “substandard”, it found that the property was located close to a number of car parks to ease concerns. Double yellow lines on the road to the front of the building should also ensure no problems, they found.

The LHA also said that the former boarding school was within walking and cycling distances of numerous shops, leisure, educational, health, and employment opportunities. It believed it could not refuse the scheme “based on the lack of parking provision”.

Officials on HDC agreed and approved the development last month. In making their decision, planning officers gave 11 conditions and reasons, including the requirement for a construction management plan submitted and approved by HDC prior to work commencing.