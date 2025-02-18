The consultation will run until April.

Families in Leicestershire can have their say on proposals to improve support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

A consultation has launched on a three-year-plan which sets out how organisations representing education, health and social care will work together to improve services and support.

The consultation on Leicestershire County Council’s (LCC) draft SEND and Inclusion Strategy closes on April 8.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, LCC’s lead member for children and families, said: “The demand for SEND support is unprecedented and continues to grow, something that is both a national issue and pertinent to us here in Leicestershire.

“We want people to take a look at how we plan, along with our partners, to jointly tackle challenges facing the SEND system and help children with SEND thrive, fulfil their potential, belong and live their best lives within their community.

“By taking time to comment on the identified priorities and feed back to us, you will help us build an accurate understanding of the needs and lived experiences of children and young people with SEND.”

People are being asked their views on a number of ‘SEND principles’ which will guide the work of education, health and social care partners supporting children with SEND, as well on priorities identified in the SEND and Inclusion Development Plan.

These include:

Improving early identification and timeliness of needs assessments across system partners

A focus on supporting attendance and inclusion, particularly in mainstream settings

Supporting well-planned transitions between educational settings and through to adult services

A focus on helping children achieve good outcomes and support preparation for adulthood.

Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/send-strategy for the full outline.