Market Harborough residents are being invited to join newly established Neighbourhood Forums that have been set up in areas across the town (including the Bowdens) to comment on future development and planning.

There are four Forums: Logan, Welland, Arden and Little Bowden, which are all keen to welcome new members who live in their areas.

The Forums will draft neighbourhood plans that will help to shape the District Council's Local Plan. They will also give residents the opportunity to raise concerns and new ideas on subjects such as healthcare, traffic, facilities for young and older people, flooding, transport and green spaces.

The Logan Neighbourhood Forum is particularly keen to welcome new members and is open to all who live in Logan Ward.

Residents who are interested should send an email to the address for their neighbourhood forum below, including their contact details. If they are unsure which neighbourhood covers their address, they should email the Harborough Town Hub.