Have your say about how the council and community works with builders in Harborough

You can have your say in Harborough about how the council works with builders to provide better community facilities and infrastructure across the district.

Harborough District Council wants to get your views on its key Planning Obligations Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

That sets out how the authority works with developers, landowners, infrastructure providers, stakeholders/partners and communities to secure community infrastructure and affordable housing through ‘section 106 agreements’.

The council previously consulted the public on its draft Planning Obligations SPD last December.

But due to significant amendments - as the result of changes in Government legislation, regulations, policies and guidance – the public are now to be re-consulted.

“‘Planning obligations’ are legally binding and enforceable if planning permission is granted,” said Harborough council.

“They are an effective way to secure and enhance local infrastructure and services, and to ensure that the impact of development can be adequately mitigated.”

Cllr Phil King, who heads up Harborough council, said: “This is an opportunity for people to tell us how they would like to see us work with developers, and others, to get the best for communities across the district - and to ensure our approach remains relevant, robust and effective.”

The main amendments to the SPD include:

- Additional references to the Local Plan policies

- A revised section on affordable housing which takes into account the Government’s proposals on First Homes [discounted market sale housing]

- A calculation to recover the council’s costs of monitoring developer contributions

- Further information on waste and recycling facilities, including payment of contributions towards bins.

The six week re-consultation will run from Friday November 5 until 5pm on Friday December 17.