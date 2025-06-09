Harborough residents urged to have their say on council-owned car parks

Harborough residents are urged to have their say on council-owned car parks in the district.

Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, cabinet lead for the environment, said: “Effective management of parking can contribute to a vibrant and sustainable local economy and car parks are often the first impression that visitors have of a town. We’d like to hear how people feel about our car parks, including the current tariff structure and whether we have the right approach to environmental opportunities. We will be installing new payment machines later this year and we hope that feedback via this consultation will help us to manage other future improvements to our car parks.”