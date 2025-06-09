Harborough residents urged to have their say on council-owned car parks

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
The council is interested in views on its car parks to help shape future developments.The council is interested in views on its car parks to help shape future developments.
The council is interested in views on its car parks to help shape future developments.
Harborough residents are urged to have their say on council-owned car parks in the district.

Harborough District Council is running a feedback survey to helps residents, visitors and workers.

The consultation includes questions on location, environmental opportunities and financing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, cabinet lead for the environment, said: “Effective management of parking can contribute to a vibrant and sustainable local economy and car parks are often the first impression that visitors have of a town. We’d like to hear how people feel about our car parks, including the current tariff structure and whether we have the right approach to environmental opportunities. We will be installing new payment machines later this year and we hope that feedback via this consultation will help us to manage other future improvements to our car parks.”

Residents can complete the survey at www.harborough.gov.uk/consultation/info/162 until July 28, 9am.

Paper copies can be collected from the Symington Building.

Related topics:HarboroughResidents
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice