Harborough tip could be open three days a week under the new plans.

From today (Wednesday), people can have their say on county council plans to scale back proposed waste site savings, including keeping Harborough tip open.

Residents are being asked for views on using an extra £100,000 of funds to change the original proposals after residents hit out at cost-cutting plans to close the waste centre at Riverside.

The revised proposals include:

Keeping Market Harborough waste site open three days a week

Kibworth waste site to open four days a week, instead of five days

Keeping Shepshed waste site open two days a week

These plans would ensure there was a seven-day opening between Harborough and Kibworth sites. To keep both sites open part-time, the council would need to reduce the opening of Kibworth by a day.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and green agenda, said: “We’ve listened and responded to people’s concerns – we've heard just how important waste sites are for our residents.

“That’s why we’re proposing to use an extra £100,000 of funds to scale back the original plans and ensure Market Harborough and Shepshed can stay open part-time.

“We’re under no illusions as to the challenges we face with our budget gap, but we also recognise the strength of support shown for both sites during the last consultation.”

The new consultation is open until Wednesday March 20 and can be found on the council’s Have Your Say page.