Harborough residents can have their day on important issues such as climate change, conserving our heritage and keeping people safe

People in Harborough are to get the chance to have their say on pivotal issues such as tackling climate change, conserving our heritage and keeping people safe.

Creating jobs, celebrating diverse communities, enhancing transport and supporting children to thrive are part of Leicestershire County Council’s new ‘strategic plan’.

The ambitious initiative sets out its aims for the next four years.

A new consultation will be launched in November allowing people to comment on the proposals and help shape the Harborough and Leicestershire of tomorrow.

Cllr Pam Posnett, the county council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “This is a an important document guiding how we deliver services for residents.

“And it builds on what residents, businesses and others told us two years ago when over 4,300 had their say on our future priorities.

“Not only do we want to build a green, safe, resilient and prosperous Leicestershire, this is also about us being innovative, embracing digital technology and delivering value for money.

“Your views on our strategic plan – and other key proposals – will help shape the future of our county,” added Cllr Posnett.

“We’d like to know whether we’ve included what’s important to you and your community and I’d urge you to get involved.”

With Leicestershire’s population set to grow by 20 per cent over the next 20 years, the council is planning for the future to make sure front-line services which support vulnerable people are protected.

The draft strategic plan focuses on:

• Building a clean, green future – where nature flourishes and our economy is low carbon

• Keeping people safe and well – with support to live fulfilling lives

• Supporting diverse and resilient communities – where local heritage is enjoyed and conserved

• Creating a strong economy - with the right homes and infrastructure in the right place

• Giving every child the best start in life – with access to good education.