Harborough opposition calls for meeting to clear up ‘mixed messages’ over border expansion

Conservative councillors at Harborough District Council (HDC) have called for an extraordinary council meeting to debate the potential expansion of Leicester city’s boundaries.

The move follows comments made by the city mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, who recently told a Leicester City Council meeting all council leaders in Leicestershire now agree "the case for boundary revision for the city is unarguable."

This statement contradicts earlier assurances from the HDC leader, Phil Knowles, who stated any expansion of the city boundary into Harborough was “non-negotiable.”

Harborough’s leadership also maintains it is continuing with plans to submit a proposal to the Government later this year for a three-council model – North-City-South – under which the city would remain unchanged.

The district council joined forces with seven other authorities in the region to deliver the proposal in response to Government calls to streamline and simplify council structures.

However, concerns are growing following the mayor’s remarks and a published document by Leicester City Council outlining plans for the city take over significant parts of Harborough district.

HDC opposition leader, Cllr Simon Whelband, said: “There is a huge amount of concern and worry amongst residents that the city mayor is about to embark on a massive land and tax grab which would see large areas of our district swallowed up by the city. This would almost certainly mean more housebuilding and higher council tax bills. Nobody wants that – our residents need certainty.

“The next scheduled meeting of the council isn’t due for another month, but by then it could be too late to influence the process. Councillors have not yet had the chance to properly debate this critical issue, and we believe that time is now.

“We also need to hear from the council leader about what conversations he has been having with the city mayor and other local leaders regarding the city’s expansion. Right now, the city mayor and Harborough’s leader appear to be saying very different things. Councillors must be given the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarity.”

He added the leadership’s proposed North-City-South model and rumours over a plea to Government to oppose any changes to local authorities at all created confusion. He said the meeting was important to ensure “transparency and accountability”.

HDC leader Phil Knowles stressed he had not agreed to support extending the city boundaries and said the meeting is being considered.

“A full engagement process has been undertaken with residents, businesses and local organisations on our North, City, South proposal, and work towards submitting our final proposal to Government in the autumn is progressing with partners. No changes have been made to our interim proposal, in which the city boundary would remain unchanged. I will not support and have not agreed to support extending Leicester city boundaries or putting any of Harborough District into an expanded city. I don't believe our residents support moving into a form of Greater Leicester.

“An open debate about the final submission of the North, City, South proposal is planned for council in September, and the proposal will go to scrutiny. As this is an executive decision, Cabinet will consider the outcome of the engagement and the debates at council and scrutiny when reaching their final decision before the proposal is submitted in time for the Government’s deadline of November 28.”