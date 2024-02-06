Harborough MP welcomes U-turn on county council's tip closure decision

The tip is set to remain open.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has welcomed a U-turn on a plan to close the town’s Recycling and Household Waste Centre.

Leicestershire County Council (LCC) backtracked on its plan to close the site following backlash from residents, and confirmation it will get an extra £5million of government funding.

The site on Riverside will remain open for one day less a week, while the nearby Kibworth tip will closed for an extra day to keep down costs.

Mr O’Brien said: “This is fantastic news, and something I have been campaigning for.

“This is a big victory for people power, and I’d like to say thanks to the thousands of residents who put in their opposition during the consultation.

“It is good that the council have listened to residents on this.”

Some 5,500 people spoke out against the plans to axe the tip, one of three under threat of closure, during a 12 week consultation. Concerns were raised, including over increased fly-tipping and more traffic accessing the Kibworth site off the A6.

The extra funding which also prompted the decision was part of a £500million pot announced by the chancellor last week.

Mr O’Brien added: “Overall this is great news. It’s a facility I use myself, and loads of people were in touch with me wanting it kept open. So I am glad the council have come to the right decision on this.”