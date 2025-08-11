Harborough district schools receive over £400,000 to benefit wider community

The council’s Cabinet Sub Committee for Grants agreed to allocate £406,077.70 in funding to Welland Park Academy and Robert Smyth Academy.

Over £400,000 has been awarded to two schools in the Harborough district.

The funds, courtesy of Harborough District Council (HDC), aim to improve educational resources as well as enhance facilities for wider community access.

The projects are funded through Section 106 contributions. This is funding provided by developers for community improvements in areas where development has occurred.

Welland Park Academy will receive £180,280 to upgrade seating in its Octagonal Theatre, supporting both school use and community events. Meanwhile, Robert Smyth Academy has been allocated £218,797.70 to refurbish its changing room facilities, helping to improve the experience for students and local groups who use the school’s sports amenities.

These investments aim to strengthen the schools’ roles as community hubs, making their facilities more accessible, attractive, and beneficial to residents in the community.

Chair of the Cabinet Sub Committee for Grants, HDC leader Cllr Phil Knowles, said: “These funds will not only enhance the outstanding facilities at our local schools but also help open them up for wider community use.

“By awarding this money, we’re investing in both the future of education and the role our schools play as valuable shared spaces for local residents. Public education is a true source of pride and progress for our district.”

Groups from areas with Section 106 funding can email [email protected] to discuss project funding.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/grants for more information on the grants.