Harborough district is not ‘broken’ says leader as proposals to scrap local authorities emerge

Harborough District Council HQ.

Harborough District Council (HDC) is among authorities in Leicestershire to hit out at plans for a single authority for the county.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a joint statement, authority leaders said they fear having just one council for the county has the potential to be “too remote” and “inaccessible” for communities.

If the scheme goes ahead, it would mean the end of district and borough councils locally. It follows announcements by the Government last month that it wants all areas of the country to be streamlined to unitary authorities which would then be granted additional powers and potentially cash in a process known as devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Leicestershire currently, there is a two-tier system, with the district and county councils sharing responsibilities. Under the devolution proposals, Rutland County Council could also join with Leicestershire, but this is yet to be decided. Current expectations are that Leicester City Council, already a unitary authority, would remain separate and could have its borders expanded.

However, district and borough leaders claim a recent announcement released by Leicestershire County Council, setting out the possible approach, was issued “without notice and without consultation”.

A spokeswoman for the authority said it had met with them “all” this week to advise what the proposal would be, adding the council “will continue to work with them to submit proposals to the Government”.

It is also requesting this year’s elections be postponed to allow the plans to be developed – a move Harborough district leader Phil Knowles has branded ‘disrespectful’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is among local authority leaders to raise concerns over the proposals.

In a joint statement, they said the white paper set a clear direction of travel but must ensure “residents and businesses are fully engaged in shaping the region’s future”.

It read: “As local leaders we are closest to our communities and have a responsibility to ensure local voices are heard and properly considered in any reorganisation of local government. A single unitary council over a wide and diverse geographic area, which is being proposed without proper consultation, has the potential to be too remote, and inaccessible, from the communities we serve. We must keep the local in local government.”

They indicated uncertainty over plans to change boundaries, adding they were ‘open to exploring all options’, but had not agreed any changes which must be ‘limited’ and ‘balanced’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement concluded: “There is simply too much at stake to have a change railroaded through.”

HDC leader Phil Knowles, and Samia Haq at Oadby and Wigston Borough Council, went a step further, pledging to “fight tooth and nail” to ensure Government “listens and understands the value of local communities”.

There must be a “meaningful discussion” on proposals and residents and communities must be able to “have a voice” and be “at the heart of” the changes, they added. They said: “We are not against change, but cancelling elections and not giving residents a voice is clearly showing no respect for our residents and voters.

“We are very clear that the Harborough district and Oadby and Wigston borough are not broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We deliver valuable services and have on-going plans to continually improve and transform our services for our residents and local communities.”

A letter has been sent to Government, saying authorities would work collaboratively to reshape local politics but their ideas must be “taken seriously”.