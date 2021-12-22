Harborough District Council's chief executive will be stepping down in February

Harborough District Council chief executive Norman Proudfoot is to step down from his role in February.

Harborough District Council chief executive Norman Proudfoot is to step down from his role in February.

Norman is to retire after working at the council for 25 years.

The senior officer became the local authority’s joint chief executive in 2014 and sole chief executive in 2020.

"I've been working for local government for 35 years, served many councils and have been involved in a huge range of initiatives and worked with some fantastic people.

“My 25 years at Harborough District Council have been a wonderful experience and I will take many fond memories with me,” said Norman today.

“I am immensely proud of the council’s achievements which have been due to the dedicated, committed staff and the support of the councillors.

“But now I think it's the right time for me to retire and move on to different challenges.”

Saluting Norman, Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of everyone at Harborough District Council and all our residents, to say a huge thank you to Norman Proudfoot for his tremendous dedication to public service over his 25 years at the council.