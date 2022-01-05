Harborough District Council still carrying out vital services despite fast-rising Covid cases

Harborough District Council is still carrying out all of its vital services despite fast-rising Covid cases hitting a record high locally.

Harborough District Council is still carrying out all of its vital services despite fast-rising Covid cases hitting a record high locally.

The local authority said that it hasn’t currently got a “significant” number of staff off sick due to the deepening coronavirus pandemic.

And the council said that its services hasn’t suffered any “disruption” as the number of people with the Omicron strain in Harborough climbed to an all-time high of 1,510.4 per 100,000 people.

Cllr Paul Dann, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead for corporate and regulatory services, said this evening: “We do not currently have significant numbers of staff off work due to Covid and there is no disruption to council services.”

The council is responsible for crucial services such as emptying people’s bins, recycling, collecting Council Tax, housing and planning applications.

Rubbish collections in Harborough were delayed in November and last month after workers employed by the council’s contractor FCC Environmental tested positive for Covid and went off sick.