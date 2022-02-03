Harborough District Council signs up to Wellbeing at Work Charter

Harborough District Council's headquarters

Harborough council is acting to enhance and protect the wellbeing of workers across the district.

The local authority has become the latest employer to sign the Wellbeing at Work Charter.

It’s designed to promote employee health and wellbeing based on their needs, values and beliefs.

And the council is now imploring others to sign up too.

By signing the pledge, organisations can – once approved – access and share a range of free resources covering everything from mental health to physical activity.

The council already has a number of initiatives in place to support the wellbeing of staff - and is now looking to build on these.

Cllr Simon Whelband, the council’s Cabinet lead on wellbeing and communities, has now signed the pledge for the council.

“We believe that physical and mental wellbeing is really important and our Active Together team works hard with our community to promote this message and support our staff to stay fit and healthy,” he said.

“This has been especially important during the pandemic, with a renewed appetite for physical, social and mental wellbeing.”

Employees spend 25 per cent of their time at work, where ever they are working.

The pledge showcases the importance of supporting people with long-term health conditions by encouraging a workforce culture that values employee health and wellbeing.

These healthy behaviours are then embedded into local communities.

The two levels of accreditation, the Pledge and the Award within the Charter, are suitable for organisations of all sizes and types and will reflect efforts to support employee health and wellbeing, even if starting at the most basic level.