Harborough District Council seeks 'specialist legal advice' after documents leaked

Harborough District Council (HDC) said it is seeking legal advice after documents were leaked following a “confidential members briefing”.

HDC said it would consider its options – including potential police action – once legal advice had been received.

The leak emerged at a full council meeting on Monday, February 24 with authority leader, Cllr Phil Knowles, saying he was “really at a loss” as to why the confidential information was shared. He said the leak had come “against all the advice from officers”, while the information itself was due to be published just “four days later”.

Cllr Knowles said the council was “seeking specialist legal advice”, to check if intellectual property (IP) laws had been broken due to the leak. He added if they had, he would be “asking that the information be shared with the police and the police to be asked to consider what action [the council] can take”. I want to emphasize that we are looking to get the police involved.”

IP laws are in place to protect work including designs, brands, and artwork.

A council spokesperson said: “The council is awaiting specialist legal advice regarding information that was shared on social media following a confidential members briefing and will consider its options once that advice is received.