Harborough District Council says there are no plans to increase parking charges

The council is reviewing its Car Parking Strategy for 2025-2035. Image: Nick Osborne

Council bosses have stated that there are 'no current plans to increase car parking charges' - but may look at bringing in a 'single charging structure' for all the pay and display car parks rather than long and short stay car parks.

Officials also said that they will provide at least one pay by cash machine in each car park as well as phone and cashless systems.

This is part of Harborough District Council's (HDC's) review of its car parking strategy review, which covers 2025-2035.

The key points put forward of the new strategy put forward by HDC are:

• Pay and display car parks will be operated at nil cost through the principle of the user pays, and car park income will be used to cover costs of operation, maintenance and enforcement.

• There are no current plans to increase car parking charges but views will be sought for moving to a single charging structure for all the pay and display car parks rather than long and short stay car parks.

• The council will provide at least one pay by cash machine in each car park as well as phone and cashless systems

• Free car parks serving parks, leisure centres and open spaces will be kept free of charge.

Cllr Darren Woodiwiss at HDC said: “We recognise that making some changes will have an impact on residents, businesses and visitors though they are necessary for the essential improvements we need to make.”

The council’s car parking strategy will be discussed on Thursday (October 31).

A consultation will launch in November to January prior to ta decision by Cabinet in early 2025.