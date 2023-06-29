News you can trust since 1854
Harborough District Council hunting for new chief executive with £118k salary

Councillors rejected a plan in December to share a chief executive with nearby Melton
By Sam Moorhouse
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Harborough District Council has launched a search for its next chief executive.
Harborough District Council has launched a search for its next chief executive.

Harborough District Council has launched a search for its next chief executive.

The news comes after the district councillors rejected a plan in December last year to share a chief executive with nearby Melton Borough Council.

The proposal aimed to save the council nearly £700,000 over the next three years. However, while 15 councillors voted in favour of the plan, 16 voted against it.

It meant the council would continue to employ its own chief executive, a post currently held by Liz Elliot on an interim basis. The council will pay the successful applicant £118,744 a year to take on the role as its ‘head of paid services’.

The council said the job covered a range of responsibilities, including being the authority’s returning officer, a role which sees the holder overseeing any election linked to Harborough District Council.

The closing date for applications for the role is Sunday, July 23.

