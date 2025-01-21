Harborough District Council commits to working with Lutterworth leaders to benefit community
Leader of Harborough District Council (HDC), Cllr Phil Knowles, Cllr Mark Graves, Cabinet lead for Finance Services and chief executive John
Richardson met with Lutterworth mayor Rob Coleman and finance chair Cllr Richard Nunn.
The group committed to closer working on a range of projects to benefit Lutterworth residents including to revive the community allotments after the site was sold off three years ago.
HDC has also confirmed its intent to progress a range of land transfers, funding for a condition survey of the war memorial and support for use of
S106 monies on the town council offices.
Cllr Phil Knowles said: “The relationship between the district and town councils haven’t always been strong in the past so I am pleased we have
hit reset and that some long-standing issues have been addressed.
“Having a community focus has been our new mantra for Harborough District Council. We hope that other valued parish councils are beginning
to see and feel the benefit.”
Lutterworth mayor Rob Coleman, said: “The town council is committed to keep delivering new projects and initiatives for Lutterworth and working
closely with Harborough District Council will help us achieve this.
“We have seen a real commitment in the last 12 months to work together better and we are pleased with the communication and progress made
so far. The Town Square, the town offices and war memorial are all projects underway, but also now land transfers so we can have full control of
the public assets in our town.”