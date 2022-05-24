Harborough District Council chief Phil King re-elected as Conservative group leader for the fourth year in a row

Harborough District Council chief Phil King is “honoured and delighted” after he’s been re-elected Conservative group leader for the fourth straight year.

Cllr King’s position was confirmed at the council’s annual general meeting last night (Monday).

His deputy leader will be Cllr Jonathan Bateman, who represents Misterton ward near Lutterworth.

Cllr Simon Whelband will be the Tory group’s whip while their secretary is Cllr Rani Mahal and treasurer Cllr Amanda Nunn.

Cllr King said: “I am both honoured and delighted to have been re-elected group leader by my Harborough District Council Conservative group colleagues for a fourth year.

“Whilst much of the team will remain the same as we move into the final year of this municipal election cycle, Cllr Bateman will replace Cllr James Hallam as deputy group and council leader with effect from the Annual Council meeting of Harborough District Council on 23rd May 2022,” added Cllr King.