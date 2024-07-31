Harborough councillor fears delays to pay and display parking upgrades could cause ‘major problems’
The machines operate through 3G networks which are set to be turned off in 2025, and Cllr Simon Whelband says, due to their age, they will need replacing.
The issue will be included in the council car parks strategy, a document whose publication has been significantly delayed – and Cllr Whelband fears time is running out.
He said: “Time is rapidly running out before they cease to work when the 3G networks are switched off. Ordering and installing new machines will take time. This should have been sorted out months ago.
“Ultimately the buck stops with the ruling coalition, they should have ensured this was sorted in a timely fashion and the issues were addressed early enough.
“When the Lib Dems, Labour and Greens took over the running of the council, I was concerned because none of these parties have adopted particularly pro-motorist policies.
“And so it has come to pass, they’ve sat on this for months and now we are facing major problems.”
However, a council spokesperson has assured there is a separate project underway to ensure residents can pay for parking after 3G networks are switched off in 2025, adding that no dates have been confirmed.
Factors which have delayed the strategy – due to go to scrutiny in October - have included recruitment of a new car parking manager and the wait for outcomes of a review of the Symington Building and surrounding car parking areas, and the introduction of a national car parking app.
They added: “The strategy will cover a wide variety of issues across Market Harborough and Lutterworth and the wider district and needs to be comprehensive and well considered.”
Cllr Woodiwiss, Cabinet lead for Climate Change and Environmental, said: “The council fully understands the importance of its car parks for businesses and visitors to the town and has already frozen the price of using the car parks for 2024-25. The council is also using the car parks to support a number of local schools at drop off and pick up times.”