Harborough councillor fears delays to pay and display parking upgrades could cause ‘major problems’

The district council will discuss car park changes in October.

A Harborough councillor has criticised district council leaders for delaying the replacement of ageing pay and display parking machines in council-owned car parks.

The machines operate through 3G networks which are set to be turned off in 2025, and Cllr Simon Whelband says, due to their age, they will need replacing.

The issue will be included in the council car parks strategy, a document whose publication has been significantly delayed – and Cllr Whelband fears time is running out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Time is rapidly running out before they cease to work when the 3G networks are switched off. Ordering and installing new machines will take time. This should have been sorted out months ago.

“Ultimately the buck stops with the ruling coalition, they should have ensured this was sorted in a timely fashion and the issues were addressed early enough.

“When the Lib Dems, Labour and Greens took over the running of the council, I was concerned because none of these parties have adopted particularly pro-motorist policies.

“And so it has come to pass, they’ve sat on this for months and now we are facing major problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a council spokesperson has assured there is a separate project underway to ensure residents can pay for parking after 3G networks are switched off in 2025, adding that no dates have been confirmed.

Factors which have delayed the strategy – due to go to scrutiny in October - have included recruitment of a new car parking manager and the wait for outcomes of a review of the Symington Building and surrounding car parking areas, and the introduction of a national car parking app.

They added: “The strategy will cover a wide variety of issues across Market Harborough and Lutterworth and the wider district and needs to be comprehensive and well considered.”