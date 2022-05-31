Harborough council replies to criticism that it hasn’t done enough to showcase the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in town

Harborough District Council is hitting back at stinging criticism that it hasn’t done enough to showcase the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Market Harborough.

The local authority has responded as Cllr Phil Knowles insisted it should have been working much harder to celebrate the monarch’s history-making 70 years on the throne.

Frustrated Cllr Knowles, who heads up the Liberal Democrats on the council, told us: “I just fear that we may have missed a trick here.

“Walking and driving into our town centre in Market Harborough it is not obvious at all that we are about to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over four days this weekend.

“I don’t see any colourful bunting or Union Jacks lighting up our splendid High Street,” said Cllr Knowles.

“One or two shops on The Square have got flags flying and put their best foot forward to commemorate this historic royal occasion.

“But the council should have been doing a lot more to transform Market Harborough into a sea of red, white and blue.

“They should have linked up with the Chamber of Trade, our shopkeepers and businesses to really get into the spirit of this magnificent landmark and do our community proud.

“Nearby towns like Kettering have stepped up and decked out the bunting and flags so why haven’t we?”

A Harborough council spokeswoman said: “The event lights on the council offices in Market Harborough and in the town square have been turned red, white and blue to mark the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will remain until just after the bank holiday weekend.

“With the climate emergency and sustainability in mind, we are re-using some bunting from a previous event around the entrance to the council offices.

“Two giant flags are displayed in the Harborough Market Northampton Road window and environmentally-friendly bunting that has been knitted and crocheted is displayed inside the market, which will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” she said.

“We’ll also be flying the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flag from our offices throughout the weekend.

“We are delighted to see that a number of local businesses in the town have dressed their windows to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Communities across the Harborough district have decorated their towns and villages with flags and the Platinum Jubilee emblem.”