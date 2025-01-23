Harborough council leader warns of 'dysfunctional' services amid single 'doughnut' authority plan

Harborough District Council.

Creating one single authority for Leicestershire would leave residents with “dysfunctional delivery of services”, Harborough District Council's leader has warned.

The potential political shake-up also “makes no sense geographically”, Cllr Phil Knowles has claimed.

He said he feels places like Market Harborough have “no connection” to somewhere like Coalville. The comments come as the Government is pushing for major changes to local government structures.

Under Government plans Leicestershire could lose its district and borough councils, with a single – unitary – authority being set up for the county instead. The changes could also see Rutland rejoined with Leicestershire, though this is yet to be decided. The city would remain largely separate under current local thinking, but could see its borders expanded to ensure the authority could remain viable, particularly in terms of its difficult financial position.

The Government has said the aim of the political rejig is to “streamline” processes and save money. However, concerns have been raised locally that the proposals could create a political structure which is “too remote” and “inaccessible” for communities.

Now, Cllr Knowles has written to the Government to express his concerns over the proposals locally. Writing to Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution Jim McMahon, Cllr Knowles said: “The county [council] is seemingly pedalling a view that one single doughnut unitary [authority] for Leicestershire is appropriate and consensual.

“It is neither, it makes no sense geographically for residents, parishes and towns, or businesses. It is not local and will lead to significant dysfunctional delivery of services. It has no synergy for transport, growth or future economic development, diverse communities will not associate with each other over such a large geography.”

He further criticised what he feels is a “rushed” approach to the matter, saying the districts and boroughs will not be “bullied” into a timetable which will “inevitably lead to a rushed response” along with “significant upset”.

When the Government’s White Paper on the restructure was published in December, it set out two pathways for local councils to take: One is related to a priority programme for devolution and the second is related to areas where reorganisation of local government is needed to unlock or enable devolution. The county council’s request has been made in respect of the second scenario.

This requires proposals to be submitted to the Government by May. Leicestershire County Council has also asked the Government this year’s local elections be postponed to allow it to develop restructure plans.

Cllr Knowles instead wants to see submission deadlines pushed back to the autumn to allow for a “well-developed proposal”. He added this would mean there would be “no sense” in postponing May’s elections, something he believes residents “will not accept”.

Cllr Knowles added: “Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland are not broken, all authorities are currently financially stable, we all deliver good services and support government initiatives. There is therefore no rush to railroad through proposals which are not well developed, not consulted upon and not supported by residents.”

“Given appropriate time I am sure Leicestershire can deliver simpler structures and meet your key tests but for the sake of six months residents will never forgive you if it’s not managed in the right way.”

Leicestershire County Council said it would be “continuing” to “work with” the district and borough councils to “submit proposals to the Government”.