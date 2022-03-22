Harborough council handed £125,000 to allow more people to have their say on local planning issues

Harborough District Council has been handed £125,000 to enhance the public’s ability to have their say on local planning issues using cutting edge technology.

Cllr Phil King, the council’s leader, said he is “delighted” after the authority has been given the cash by the Government.

“We are delighted that Harborough District Council has been awarded £125,000 of PropTech Engagement funding to support digital community engagement in planning.

Harborough District Council has been handed £125,000 to enhance the public’s ability to have their say on local planning issues using cutting edge technology.

“The funding will help the council engage with communities in a meaningful way by using map-based planning consultations and by providing communities with data that is easy-to-access,” said Cllr King.

“This will enable residents to help us to deliver planning policies that meet their needs.”

Over £3.25 million from the Government’s Proptech Engagement Fund will be spent on 28 schemes in England using state-of-the-art digital tools to make the planning system more “open, engaging and accessible”.

The blueprints include using 3D interactive maps and virtual reality to help people “better envisage proposed new developments in their communities and encourage them get more involved in planning locally”.

Modernising the planning system and using digital technology will help increase community participation in local decision making, including underrepresented groups such as renters and those from black and ethnic minority groups.

“By empowering communities and giving local people greater say in shaping their neighbourhoods, towns and cities in this way supports the Government’s efforts to level up across the country,” said the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities .

Housing Minister Stuart Andrew said: “We need a modernised planning system which fully embraces digital technology to create places in which people take real pride.