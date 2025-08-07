Harborough community projects to benefit from council’s £1million grant fund

Another four projects have benefitted from the latest funding round.

Four community projects will receive over £56,000 from Harborough District Council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has allocated funding from its £1 million Community Grant Fund.

The fund aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each organisation demonstrated how its project aligns with the council’s priorities, which are:

community leadership to create a sense of pride in our place

promoting health and wellbeing and encouraging healthy life choices

creating a sustainable environment to protect future generations and supporting businesses and residents to deliver a prosperous local economy.

The council agreed to allocate £56,301 to:

Harborough Town Community Trust (Harborough Town Football Club) – (£22,569) for an enhanced PA system and new electronic scoreboard

Market Harborough Drama Society – (£10,830) to purchase and install LED lit window displays, new decals to the public-facing windows and doors, to improve the sound and lighting store room and for an ultra-bright digital screen in the outward-facing window of the theatre

Voluntary Action South Leicestershire – (£10,212) to purchase partitioning, chairs and a coffee table for new premises

Home-Start South Leicestershire – (£12,690) to replace desktop and laptop computers and to purchase and install one infrared ceiling mounted heater and three instant water heaters.

Chair of the Cabinet Sub Committee for Grants Phil Knowles, said: “We hope our grants will make a real difference to these organisations, particularly those who might struggle to find the money elsewhere.

“When we launched our £1 million Community Grant Fund last year the purpose was to give money directly to local groups working on projects that can demonstrate a benefit to residents."

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants for more information.