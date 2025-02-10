Harborough communities invited to discuss project funding opportunities with council officers

Harborough District Council is hosting more grant surgeries to support applicants for the £1 million Community Grant Fund.

Harborough District Council (HDC) is hosting more grant surgeries to support applicants for the grant fund introduced last year.

The fund aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.

For groups to be considered, they must demonstrate how their projects align with the council’s priorities which are community leadership to create a sense of pride in place, promoting health and wellbeing and encouraging healthy life choices, creating a sustainable environment to protect future generations and supporting businesses and residents to deliver a prosperous local economy.

The council is offering groups the chance to talk about their projects with officers ahead of welcoming more funding applications from 24 March to 18 May 2025.

Details of the grant surgeries are as follows:

5 March - Kibworth Community Hub, 9.30am to 12.30pm

6 March - Broughton Astley Village Hall, 1pm to 4pm

3 April - Churchgate Community Centre, Lutterworth, 1.30pm to 4.30pm

4 April - Council chambers, The Symington Building, Market Harborough, 9.30am to12.30pm

Interest can be registered at the online form: https://forms.office.com/e/WkCuE65EgW

HDC leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “Our £1 million Community Grant Fund has already supported lots of organisations across the Harborough district. We have awarded funding for equipment and building improvements. We want to continue helping as many community groups as possible with this scheme.”

Visit harborough.gov.uk/info/20069/grants_for_communities/543/community_grant_fund for more information on the fund.