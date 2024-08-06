Government funding will provide new temporary accommodation for homeless families and Afghan refugees in Harborough

Harborough District Council is set to buy a home for use by a displaced Afghan family and temporary accommodation for two more homeless families thanks to government funding.

The funding award of £518,000 to the council from the third round of the government’s Local Authority Housing Fund – which originally launched in 2022 - will enable the council to purchase a four-bed home for an Afghan family that supported UK efforts in Afghanistan and two two-bed units to be used as temporary accommodation for district residents who are homeless.In line with stipulations of the funding, the four-bed property will be a new build, with one of the two-bed properties also being a new build and one being an established property. The occupants of the four-bed property are likely to have been assessed by the Home Office as having a need to be in the UK under the government’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) for those who supported UK efforts in Afghanistan. When the property is no longer needed for this purpose, it will revert to being the council’s own stock which can be used for temporary accommodation.The funding aims to reduce local housing pressures and use of expensive and unsuitable accommodation by providing better quality temporary accommodation to those owed homelessness duties by local authorities. It also aims to reduce temporary accommodation costs for councils and provide sustainable settled housing to those on Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.