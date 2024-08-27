Future still uncertain for tenants of Harborough community centre as eviction date looms

MP Neil O'Brien with Shopmobility volunteers.

Clarification on the future for tenants at an under-threat community centre in Harborough is being sought.

Last year, Leicestershire County Council announced it would sell the community centre on Roman Way to cut costs.

The centre's tenants were given eviction notices and told to vacate by the end of this October.

Despite seeking alternative premises, many tenants - including mobility aid charity Shopmobility and meals on wheels business ICare - have been unable to find anywhere suitable.

However, earlier this month, Harborough District Council designated the community centre as an Asset of Community Value following a campaign by an arts group - known as‘Arthouse36’ - which wants to turn the venue into an arts centre and cinema.

The group has been given six months to raise the funds needed to buy the building.

But the current tenants still remain in limbo, with the October deadline fast approaching.

And now, Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is calling for an urgent meeting with the county council to discuss what the latest development means for the tenants.

He explained: “Last year, I was contacted by Shopmobility, who were worried about what would happen to their charity following the centre’s closure. I called a meeting back in February that included

county council officials, councillors, and the tenants.

“Despite assurances from the council that they would help the tenants to secure alternative premises, the search is still ongoing. They have since been told to vacate by the end of October, so the

clock is ticking.

“This latest development in designating the centre as a community asset has changed things, potentially giving the tenants more time. However, the county council is rigidly sticking to its deadline to

evict them. They still have nowhere to go, and the deadline is fast approaching. Therefore, I am calling for an urgent meeting with the county council to try and help the tenants. It is wrong that they

are being left high and dry.”

In response to a request to comment, a spokesperson for the county council said: “We received a request from Shopmobility for an extension to stay after October 31. We’re currently considering

this, but no decision has been made yet.”