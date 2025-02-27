Flooding support worth £100,000 announced for Harborough district as part of budget

The funding was signed off on Monday (February 24) as part of the council’s wider 2025/26 budget which will also see residents’ council tax rise by 2.99 per cent – the maximum amount allowed by the government.

Flooding support worth £100,000 has been signed off by Harborough District Council (HDC) as part of its budget.

The new funds will help reportedly offer short and longer-term support for those impacted by January’s devastating floods.

The £100,000 was confirmed as part of HDC's budget and will cover people in the district affected by January’s floods. In all, more than 630 properties across Leicestershire were hit by rising flood waters.

HDC says its new funding will see one-off payments of £500 to be made available to households in the district whose homes had suffered from internal flooding. The council will also fund a new climate impact post which it said will “focus on supporting schemes and initiatives to prevent flood risk”.

The funding was signed off on Monday (February 24) as part of the council’s wider 2025/26 budget which will also see residents’ council tax rise by 2.99 per cent – the maximum amount allowed by the government. The increase equates to an extra £5.32 a year for the average Band D property.

The overall cost of the tax will also include payments for the police and crime commissioner, fire and ambulance services, services provided by Leicestershire County Council and parish councils. HDC added there would be no increase in garden waste bin collection charges, which remained at £61 for the third year running or car parking charges in Lutterworth and Market Harborough.

As part of its budget priorities for 2025/26 and medium-term financial strategy 2026/27 to 2029/30, the council said it would continue to promote healthy living and investment in a range of services and community buildings across the district. HDC also made a stand-out commitment to continue the £1 million community grant fund for the next two financial years.

The council also said it had recommended investment into:

A new waste fleet, including 27 refuse, recycling and food waste collection vehicles; and a number of ride-on mowers, street cleansing, and other vehicles

Purchasing three properties across the district to support temporary accommodation for residents in need

Installing 33 faster and easier to use car parking payment machines in Lutterworth and Market Harborough

Increasing solar battery provision at Harborough Innovation Centre and Harborough Enterprise Centre

Refurbishing Wadkins Pavilion in Bushby and Welland Park Bowls Pavilion in Market Harborough

Maintaining six closed churchyards in Bringhurst, Catthorpe, Husbands Bosworth, Fleckney, Leire and Skeffington

Maintaining and reducing carbon emissions from The Symington Building and Market Hall

The annual residents’ newsletter and special editions when required

Additional staffing resources to support priority areas of work

Developing a community wellbeing programme for healthy lifestyle initiatives such as walks and activity sessions in local community venues.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “Not only are we continuing to put money into communities we are also refurbishing our community assets that are in desperate need, we will get them back into safe, usable condition for our staff and residents for the long term. We will also be continuing our investment in driving down our carbon emissions to meet our 2030 net zero target.”

The council consulted the public on its budget proposals from Monday, January 20 to Monday, February 10. To read the final budget, go to the Harborough District Council website, search “councillors and council meetings” and click on the link for “Council” dated Monday, February 24.