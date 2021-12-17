Drivers urged not to block roads by parking badly after dustbin lorries were blocked off in village near Lutterworth

Drivers are being urged not to deny access to 999 crews and refuse vehicles by parking badly after dustbin lorries were blocked off in a Harborough village.

Crews working for Harborough District Council couldn’t carry out black bin collections in Back Lane, Claybrooke Magna, near Lutterworth, yesterday (Thursday) because the road was blocked by residents’ vehicles.

Householders were being asked to leave their bins out on the road today as a “smaller collection vehicle” was to be deployed.