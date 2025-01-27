Developer lodges appeal for development of green area in Broughton Astley after plans rejected

The developer has appealed.

An appeal has been lodged after a plan for 17 homes on scrubland in Broughton Astley was rejected unanimously by officials.

The site, north of Broughton Way, has been centre to a number of rejections by Harborough District Council (HDC) planning officials. This most recent outline application from Telford Five Ltd – for the plans to be approved in principle – was for land made up of approximately 3.5 acres of scrub grassland, between Coventry Road and homes on Leicester Lane, Sutton in the Elms.

The homes were to be scattered throughout the site, served by a central spine road. Vehicle access was proposed as via a two-way T-Junction on to the B581.

However, the plans were called in – a process that allows councillors to request a planning decision be made at committee – before HDC by ward councillors Paul Dann and Clive Grafton-Reed over potentially “dangerous” access and other fears.

The councillors were fearful the plan could merge Broughton Astley and Sutton in the Elms – in a move known as the impact of separation.

HDC, which went on to reject the plan, was similarly worried, saying the homes would result in the loss of the visual separation between the two villages. There were ten public objections to the application, with some concerns about traffic issues relating to the proposed development.

One said: “This application creates a significant risk to residents using Broughton Way by adding a junction to an already very busy by-pass road.

The position will create an accident risk. Were it to be used, any slow moving traffic entering or existing this junction will severely impact traffic flow at peak time.”

Other objectors were concerned about the potential removal of open land.

One said: “This is an objection to the development of the green area on the land to the north of Broughton Way. This development would remove the area of separation [an area of open land between settlements] that was a fundamental part of the current Neighbourhood Plan [a document that outlines how a local area should grow and change].”

In its appeal case, appellant Telford Five Ltd questions HDC’s decision making process. It states decisions have been made based on the land being agricultural, adding “the site is not agricultural, is not part of an agricultural holding.”

Telford Five add: “[HDC] is misled in their assumed use of the site, and this fundamentally undermines the baseline information, assessment and conclusions by [HDC] on matters relating to landscape character”.

The developer claimed, following a landscape assessment, which was submitted to the district council and not disputed, HDC was “unable to defend their summary and conclusions”. Telford Five added that their statements “should be afforded limited weight”.

It also claims there would be “no significant adverse effects” from the proposed housing and that any potential problems would be “demonstrably” outweighed by the “substantial benefits of delivering 17 self-build houses”.

Anyone wishing to comment on the plans or attend the hearing needs to do so by Thursday, February 19. Three copies of the letter should be sent to the Planning Inspectorate, Room 3/09, Temple Quay House, 2, The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN quoting appeal reference APP/F2415/W/24/3358256.