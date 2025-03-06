Developer fails in bid to change 35-home plan in Harborough district to 'minimum of' 35 homes

A developer has failed in its bid to increase the size of a 35-home estate in the Harborough district to a “minimum” of 35 homes.

Hazelton Homes made the request for land in Uppingham Road, in Billesdon.

Documents sent to Harborough District Council (HDC) show approval was given for the 35-home development in 2022. Four objections were raised against the plan at the time.

But last month (February), the developer said it wanted its development to be allowed to have more homes on it than the 35 that had been agreed. HDC planning documents dated Tuesday, March 4, however, show that the request was refused. No details regarding the decision have been made public.

Objections lodged when the initial, 35-home, application was approved included one from a person who raised concerns about drainage issues and potential nuisance and noise from the proposed properties. They also claimed the application was “not legal” due to the pavements being less than 2m wide.

The objector also claimed the proposed access to the new homes met the main road running through the village on a “dangerous” bend, and there was, therefore, a “distinct danger of accidents being caused by the increase in traffic and the inadequate visibility.”

Leicestershire County Council, as the Local Highways Authority (LHA), was consulted on the original application at the time, and said it did not consider the proposal “fully assessed the highway impact” of the planned development and requested further information. However, it is not known whether any of those points influenced the decision to refuse the expansion of the development.