Delays to some bin collections in the Harborough district

There are delays to emptying some people’s bins in the Harborough district this afternoon (Tuesday).

There are delays to emptying some people’s bins in the Harborough district this afternoon (Tuesday).

People are being asked to leave their bins outside their homes to be emptied in due course.

“There are currently delays to some bin collections.

“If your bin has not been emptied, please leave it presented at the kerbside and our crews will collect it as soon as they are able,” said Harborough council.