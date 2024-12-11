Decision made on next phase of major homes plan in Harborough

The next phase of a major homes plan has been approved by Harborough District Council (HDC).

Applicant Davidsons Developments applied for 17 homes as part of a wider application on land to the west of Leicester Road, Market Harborough.

The application was approved by HDC at its meeting on Tuesday, December 3. It follows an original approved outline application – meaning the plan was approved in principle – for 450 homes and two further approvals for 19 homes and a subsequent 20 homes. Prior to approval, planning officers noted the additional 17 would mean an increase in the overall number of homes to 506 (a 14.4 per cent increase in the number of homes originally agreed).

The application was called in to HDC’s planning committee by Ward Councillor Jo Asher who said she was concerned about the neighbouring houses’ privacy, noting there was a boundary dispute. Coun Asher also said the opening of the promised new Harvest Road in the area had been delayed, and there was insufficient infrastructure on site to make it sustainable.

Cllr Asher also raised concerns about the lack of bus service in the area as well as no through-road and no shops on site. She said that while the school was now open, it was opening one school year at a time, meaning any older school-age children moving on to the site would need to go elsewhere until their respective year opened.

In its recommendation for approval, HDC said that Harvest Road was now open and that the wider plans had been amended to address neighbouring amenity concerns. Planning officers added the development would provide additional accommodation, including affordable housing, on a sustainable site.

Three objections were raised during the application process, focusing on highways and safety concerns – all of which HDC said had since been addressed. The approved application will see 17 homes built on land proposed in the original application for a local centre. This centre was later approved to be built to the north of the site near to the bus provision, play area and grass pitches, and is currently being built.