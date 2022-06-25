Date set for MOJ’s appeal to build £300 million prison near Harborough

The site of the proposed new £300 million 'superjail' near Gartree

An appeal by Ministry of Justice bosses to build a new £300 million superjail near Market Harborough is to go ahead in October.

The Planning Inspectorate has just confirmed that the public inquiry will be held to decide if the new 1,700-male inmate prison can be built at Gartree.

The move is going ahead after Harborough District Council’s planning committee unanimously threw out the controversial scheme in April.

But the MoJ is appealing against the decision despite huge opposition from local parish councils and hundreds of local angry residents.

The public inquiry will be held at the Harborough District Council offices at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street in Market Harborough.

It will start on Tuesday October 4 and continue on October 5, 6, 7 and 10.

Members of the public and all other interested parties will be able to attend the pivotal hearing.

Harborough council will forward all public and consultants’ comments previously made on the planning application to the Planning Inspectorate.

New representations should be sent directly to The Planning Inspectorate at Room 3/26, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol BS1 6PN or online at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk quoting appeal reference APP/F2415/W/22/3300227

The Inspectorate asks that all representations must be received five weeks from the appeal start date (Wednesday June 22) and must quote the appeal reference.