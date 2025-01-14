Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harborough district residents could face a three per cent council tax rise this April.

The district council has laid out its 2025-2026 budget proposals amid continuing inflation impacts, government cuts and the cost of living crisis.

And, to balance its books, the authority has proposed a 2.99 per cent rise in its portion of council tax, equating to an extra £5.32 a year for a Band D property.

The current financial year 2024-2025 favoured residents with a tax freeze, although increases were made to other authorities’ share of the council tax bill.

Other proposals include no increases to bin collections or car parking charges and additional council staffing resources to support planning, climate and waste, asset management, open spaces, housing and new apprentice positions in democratic services and elections.

If agreed, it also says it will commit to an annual residents’ newsletter and the continuation of the £1 million Community Grants Fund for the next two years.

The council also proposes to:

Purchase a new waste fleet including 27 refuse, recycling and food waste collection vehicles; and a number of ride-on mowers, street cleansing, and other vehicles

Purchase three temporary accommodation properties across the district to support temporary accommodation for residents in need

Invest in 33 faster and easier to use car parking payment machines

Allocate £20,000 into a Community Wellbeing programme for healthy lifestyle initiatives such as walks and activity sessions in local community venues

In terms of meeting its 2030 net zero target, there are plans to increase solar battery provision at the Harborough Innovation Centre in 2025-26 and increase solar and battery provision at Harborough Enterprise Centre in 2026-27.

There are also proposals for remediation works and investment in The Symington Building as a listed building and Market Hall contributing to reduction in carbon emissions.

The council also hopes to refurbish Wadkins Pavillion in Thurnby and Welland Park Bowls Pavillion for new community use. It also intends to start a programme of maintenance of six closed churchyards across the next four years. They include at Bringhurst, Catthorpe, Husbands Bosworth, Fleckney, Leire and Skeffington.

Finance services lead Cllr Mark Graves said: “I am delighted that we can continue to put money back into our communities through continuing our £1 million Community Grant Fund, we don’t want to sit on big reserves, we want to use our resources to support our valued community groups. We have made it clear that we are community focused, that we want to support all corners and parishes in our district, and this budget delivers that commitment.”

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “Not only are we continuing to put money into communities we are also refurbishing our community assets that are in desperate need, we will get them back into safe, usable condition for our staff and residents for the long term. We will also be continuing our investment in driving down our carbon emissions to meet our 2030 net zero target.”

Visit cmis.harborough.gov.uk/cmis5/Meetings.aspx and click on the link for 20 Jan 2025, Cabinet to view the proposals in more detail.