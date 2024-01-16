Council prepares to increase tax and put £3million aside for Harborough's new Local Plan in latest budget proposals

Those with a Band D property will be paying an increase of £5.32.

Proposals have also been put forward to increase Harborough District Council’s share of council tax by just under three per cent, as part of its budget plans for the financial year ahead.

This means those with a Band D property will be paying an increase of £5.32 each year, or just over £183 compared to £178 last year, owing to a tax freeze.

The council says, like many local authorities and households across the country, it is facing financial challenges due to uncertainty over government funding, inflation increases and the rise in living costs. It estimates a £7.2million budget gap from 2025/26 and it is anticipated the authority will need to use its reserves in later years.

However, this year’s plans also include the allocation of £3million for the new Local Plan, a result of the controversial decision to take a portion of Leicester’s unmet housing need. The authority argued the decision would protect the district from speculative development. A budget of £1.1 million has been allocated to produce the plan but to ensure it is ready to meet the government’s June 2025 deadline, an additional estimated budget of £1.9 million will be required.

And a waste contract extension, due to changes in the disposal of waste, will cost a further £400,000 per annum from 2027/28.

However, the authority has assured there is no increase in green waste charges or car parking fees for residents.

It also says it remains committed to its net zero goals and has resulted in savings being , from installing solar panels at Harborough Innovation Centre and a review of options for the future use of The Symington Building, the council’s offices. The council has reduced carbon emissions by 37 per cent from its baseline year in 2019/2020.

The council will continue with its Capital Programme over the next four years, which will see investment in local projects up to around £28million. They include the development of Lutterworth Town Centre Heritage Action Zone, potential investment into solar farms and homeless provision, as well as enhancement and refurbishment works to Harborough (£4million) and Lutterworth (£1million) leisure centres through the new contract with Everyone Active.

A new position has also been created to focus on community engagement to facilitate a dialogue between residents and the council.

Cllr Mark Graves, cabinet lead for finance services, said: “As a new administration we have worked hard to develop a balanced and sustainable budget despite recognised challenges. Inevitably there is a proposal for council tax to rise, however, we are committed to providing quality services, supporting residents in the greatest need, securing good growth to benefit everyone in the Harborough district and tackle climate change. We invite people to tell us their views on the priorities we have set and our proposals to make sound financial decisions now to protect services in the future. I am particularly pleased that we have managed to freeze green bin charges and car parking charges this year for residents.”

Cabinet will agree its formal recommendations on February 12 before posing to full council on February 26.