Council leaders say new 'town' has not been discussed after government eyes up Harborough site for 1,500 homes

Council bosses say no plans have been confirmed for land near a Harborough village named as a potential housing site by the government.

The land at Stretton Hall near Great Glen has been identified as a ‘stalled site’ which could serve to help speed up the delivery of new houses following the new government’s announcement to build 1.5 million homes.

It has introduced a scheme known as ‘The New Homes Accelerator’ and Stretton Hall is among three particular sites across the country which could be part of a project to build 10,000 new homes.

The Labour government says the land is ‘capable of accommodating more than 1,500 homes’.

But Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has written to housing secretary Angela Rayner criticising the potential plans for the site, previously considered by the coalition government in 2010 as part of an ‘eco-town’ scheme.

He wrote: “Simply announcing from London that we are to host this large new town without ever visiting or consulting with anyone locally is appalling.

“It cuts right across the idea of a democratic, local plan-led system for deciding where houses are to go. And because there’s been no discussion or consultation the site you have selected is one with massive problems - its access to the city would be via a narrow country road which is already choked with traffic at rush hour.

“When the last Labour government proposed this new town, at least it came with plans for a new tram. The plans were totally unrealistic, but at least there was an acknowledgement of the problem. This time the new town is just to be dumped on us as if you are dropping it out of the back of a plane from 30,000 feet.”

Harborough District Council (HDC) says that while Stretton Hall is one of a number of sites being considered through the district’s new Local Plan, no decisions have been made about the site and no conversations have been had about a new town there.

It also assures that, currently, the government’s accelerator scheme does not appear to impose any decisions on local plans.

Cllr Simon Galton, cabinet lead for planning, said: “We have been aware of this site for a long time. This is a government-owned site, which has been promoted for some time through the Local Plan. It will be fully assessed and considered through the preparation of the Local Plan, which will be published for full public consultation.”

HDC leader Cllr Phil Knowles said the authority is urgently seeking a meeting with ministers to understand the government’s planning overhaul and whether there will be any impact on the Local Plan and its timetable.

He explained: “The government’s announcement serves only to reinforce our calls for an urgent meeting with ministers to look closely at all aspects of this matter. There are so many areas of potential impact, so many questions to be answered. I am prepared to meet the ministers here in Harborough District or London. As soon as the ministers confirm a time and place I and my Cabinet colleagues with supporting officers will be there.”