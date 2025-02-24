Council leaders put forward alternative plan for how Harborough could be run

Harborough District Coucil is among authorities to put forward the alternative plan.

Harborough District Council has joined local governments across Leicestershire to formulate an alternative plan to counter proposals to run the county under a unitary authority.

Leaders of the seven district and borough councils in Leicestershire and Rutland County Council have proposed the county is run by three

unitary authorities rather than just one – a controversial plan put forward by Leicester County Council.

The county council confirmed last week it would be putting forward initial proposals for a single county authority, with Leicester and Rutland left

separate. The announcement also came with a U-turn on the previous stance expressed by county leaders that they would support an extension

of Leicester’s boundaries.

The proposals follow government plans to reorganise the structuring of local authorities to create more devolution of powers and funding to the

regions.

The seven authorities say there is a clear case for three unitary councils to serve the region to help retain connectivity between communities.

It would see Harborough served under a unitary South Leicestershire authority, along with Blaby, Hinckley & Bosworth and Oadby & Wigston district and borough councils.

The others would include North Leicestershire and Rutland and one for the city of Leicester (based on its existing boundaries).

The three authorities would have broadly similar populations of 400,000 residents.

The local authorities describe the county council’s plan as ‘too cumbersome, too remote and inaccessible for local communities’, and would not ‘unlock the benefits of devolution’.

The leaders said in a joint statement: “We don’t believe the current system is broken, but if it has to change it is absolutely vital we get this right for our communities, as what we do will affect how public services are delivered for many years to come.

“That’s why we are taking a very balanced and measured approach and have put collaboration, evidence and communities at the heart of our considerations.

“A single county unitary for 800,000 people covering hundreds of square miles is far too large. “To be clear, nothing has been finalised, and today

we are sharing our initial ideas. We will be engaging with our stakeholders and communities and want to hear their views so that collectively we

build the best possible future for local government across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Public engagement events will run before the plan is submitted to Government by March 21.

Leicestershire County Council is inviting residents to comment on its single unitary plans.

Cllr Taylor said she believes that one authority for the county is the “only sensible option”.

She added: “We have the chance to build one council for Leicestershire fit for the 21st century, making life simpler for our residents and offering

better value for our council tax payers.

“We want what’s best for our residents. But from our previous work, and experiences of other areas that were split up, we don’t believe another option adds up, financially, geographically or logically.

“Splitting the county into two, as some might suggest, is a non-starter creating more pain than gain – fewer savings, more confusion and

unhelpful competition for staff. Two sets of everything – from back-office staff to waste collection systems - and less choice about which libraries

and waste sites residents could use.”

Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/OneCouncil to fill out the survey.

For details on district council’s alternative plan visit www.harborough.gov.uk.