Cost of Leicestershire County Council’s savings review has been revealed

Leicestershire County Council is set to pay more than £1 million on a “major” savings audit.

The Reform UK-led council has contracted consultant firm Newton to carry out a deep dive of its books in a bid to reduce costs for the cash-strapped authority.

The county council currently needs to plug an expected £90 million gap in its day-to-day spending by 2029 in order to balance its books – something it is legally bound to do. It also has an £80 million shortfall in money set aside for projects and an £118 million deficit in its special needs budget.

The long-promised audit was signed off last month, but questions remained over how much the review itself would cost the taxpayer. Opposition councillors have previously criticised the use of external consultants as “expensive”, saying it was “disappointing” that leaders were taking this approach rather than using the free DOGE-style audit promised by Reform UK in the run up to the election.

Now, the authority has revealed the contract comes with an “up to” £1.4 million price tag. The council has not specified what criteria needs to be met for the full amount to be paid.

The council has said Newton is now “in place” and is “starting to gather data to pinpoint opportunities to unlock savings”. A spokesman described this as a “top-to-bottom analysis of the authority’s £1.3bn yearly spend”.

Newton will focus on a number of key areas, he added. These include “targeted prevention” to support residents “before they reach a crisis point and need formal support from the council”; managing growth; improving how the council awards contracts; and improving the efficiency of services. The company will also review existing savings plans.

The council expects “opportunities to speed up existing savings projects” to be made available next month, while “more detailed recommendations” should come “early next year”. It is hoped that “sizeable, multi-million-pound savings” will ultimately be found.

Council leader Dan Harrison said: “Residents are expecting us to reduce costs – and that’s what we’re doing. Closing a sizeable £90m gap is no easy feat. That’s why we’ve brought in leading professionals to look at every inch of the council and help us to bring down costs.”

“Newton have a strong track record, across the public and private sectors, and will be led by the evidence. This isn’t about eking out a few hundred-thousand pounds here and there. This is about working with leads across the council and our partners to identify and test big opportunities to do things differently.”

Councillor Harrison Fowler, cabinet member for resources, added: “Getting maximum efficiency for our tax payers is at the heart of this. Newton’s fee mechanism also provides assurance around excellent value for money for our residents. These are very experienced people who will give us the fresh eyes and best practice required for such a major task.”