Cost-cutting trial to dim streetlights two hours earlier across Leicestershire will begin this month

The streetlights will be dimmed to 30 per cent from 8pm. Photo by Lasse Møller

A trial cost-cutting scheme to dim streetlights two hours earlier across Leicestershire will begin this month.

Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet approved in December the scheme to dim streetlights to 30 per cent of their possible brightness from 8pm rather than 10pm.

Exemptions include zebra crossings, vertical traffic calming features such as speed bumps, and steps covered by lighting. Some areas of town centres will also be exempt, the report said.

The scheme is being rolled out on an 18-month trial basis this month.

The plan has proven unpopular with local residents, with 53 per cent of those who responded to a council consultation on the plan saying they disagreed with it. Many cited fear of crime and general vulnerability as their key concerns.

Lead member for transport and highways Ozzy O’Shea was keen to reassure members of the public the authority was aware of the concerns and would constantly be reviewing the data from the trial.

Cllr O’Shea said: “The 18-month pilot scheme will come into effect this month. Over 60,000 of our streetlights will then have been dimmed to 30 per cent intensity from 8pm across the county.

“We accept that the consultation brought a mixed response – some had perceived concerns around an increase in crime, anti-social behaviour, and an increase in accidents, but many respondents acknowledge the environmental benefits which this move would bring.

“We’re aware of the concerns and that’s why we’re looking initially at this 18-month pilot. We’ll be constantly reviewing the data we receive and working closely with the emergency services. If there are areas of concern, we will consider adjusting the lights back if the evidence supports it.

At the end of the pilot, we’ll evaluate the data so our cabinet can then decide on the next steps.”

The county council’s cabinet was also keen to stress the move is needed due to the desperate state of local finances. The authority announced this week it is still facing an £83 million budget gap over the next four years despite having already identified £81 million of savings, and desperately needs to cut costs in order to balance its books – something it is legally obliged to do.

Officers have said the council needs to make £500,000 worth of savings in the street lighting department alone by the 2024/25 financial year. The plans, due to the exemptions proposed, will only cut around £380,000, meaning more service reductions could be on the cards.

In addition to the financial benefits, the plan also comes with environmental benefits, the authority has said. It says there will be a carbon saving of around 260 tonnes.

The council maintains approximately 69,600 street lights. There is no legal duty on the council to provide street lights, the authority added.