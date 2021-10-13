Controversial 150-house estate in a Harborough district village is poised to go ahead

A controversial new 150-house estate in a Harborough district village is poised to go ahead.

The Davidsons Homes scheme on land off Arnesby Road, Fleckney, was approved by Harborough District Council’s planning committee last night (Tuesday).

The contentious development will feature a mix of one to five bedroom properties.

Outline planning permission for the proposed estate was given in 2018.

That was despite objections raised by Fleckney Parish Council at the time.

Local councillors said the new estate would stretch existing infrastructure and resources in the village near Kibworth to the limit.

The 25-acre site earmarked for the new housing blueprint currently sits on undeveloped agricultural land.