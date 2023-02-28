Concerns raised after blind Harborough resident was initially unable to pay garden waste fee with a cheque

Fees can no longer be paid by cheque.

A Harborough resident, whose mother is registered blind, has called on the council to resume cheque payments for its garden waste service.

Richard Nichols contacted the Mail after the council did not reply to his concerns over the move to scrap cheque payments, since his 89-year-old mother Christine struggles to see her card and does not use internet banking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Nichols, who is authorised to withdraw cash and produce cheques for bills on her behalf, explained Christine did not like direct debits and the many obstacles they were up against when it came to internet banking.

He said: “The local authority notice that they were no longer accepting cheques has thrown her a bit.

“She cannot do internet banking as she can't see, I cannot pay over the internet due to new authorisation rules with her current account bank as she has ceased using her landline. She can't change telephone details with her bank as she cannot get there now so she is between a rock and a hard place.

I have offered to pay the green bin fee and then collect the money from her but, as she says, why should I have to?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Mr Nichols got in touch with the Mail, the district council has accepted a cheque from Christine.

The council has responded that requests for cheque payments would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson told the Mail: “Paying online is the quickest and easiest way to pay for the garden waste service. If a customer does not have access to the internet, they can call the contact centre to pay over the phone. Cash payments will not be accepted.