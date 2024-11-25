Harborough District Council has dished out £66,000 to local projects as part of its £1million grant scheme.

Seven community projects across Harborough district will benefit from a new £1 million grant scheme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough District Council has awarded the first grants from its Community Grant Fund.

The scheme aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be considered, projects need to either - create a sense of pride in place, create a sustainable environment, support the local economy or promote health and wellbeing.

The council agreed to allocate a total of just over £66,000.

The projects which received funding are:

Billesdon Parish Council - £20,000 to upgrade play park equipment in the village

Dunton Bassett Parochial Church - £3,317.93 to purchase equipment for the newly established All Saints Church Community Space

Dunton and Broughton Football Club - £1,490.40 to purchase and install a defibrillator

The Marc Smith Educational Charity - £5,000 to refurbish its kitchen at the Old School House in Claybrooke Parva

Great Bowden Residents Management Company - £14,965 to replace and upgrade litter bins, picnic tables and benches, foot bridges and install a dead hedge (a barrier constructed from cut branches, saplings and foliage)

Ullesthorpe Village Hall - £18,772.98 to install infrared heating panels

Mowsley Village Hall - £2,462 to erect a storage facility for tables and chairs

Grants Cabinet Sub Committee chair, council leader Phil Knowles, said: “I am proud we are able to allocate community grants to these deserving causes with more to come. This council stands for community and awarding this money will make a real difference to the lives of residents across Harborough district.”

Visit: www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants for more information.