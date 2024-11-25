Community projects across Harborough receive £66,000 in grants from council’s £1million scheme

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST
Harborough District Council has dished out £66,000 to local projects as part of its £1million grant scheme.Harborough District Council has dished out £66,000 to local projects as part of its £1million grant scheme.
Harborough District Council has dished out £66,000 to local projects as part of its £1million grant scheme.
Seven community projects across Harborough district will benefit from a new £1 million grant scheme.

Harborough District Council has awarded the first grants from its Community Grant Fund.

The scheme aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To be considered, projects need to either - create a sense of pride in place, create a sustainable environment, support the local economy or promote health and wellbeing.

The council agreed to allocate a total of just over £66,000.

The projects which received funding are:

  • Billesdon Parish Council - £20,000 to upgrade play park equipment in the village
  • Dunton Bassett Parochial Church - £3,317.93 to purchase equipment for the newly established All Saints Church Community Space
  • Dunton and Broughton Football Club - £1,490.40 to purchase and install a defibrillator
  • The Marc Smith Educational Charity - £5,000 to refurbish its kitchen at the Old School House in Claybrooke Parva
  • Great Bowden Residents Management Company - £14,965 to replace and upgrade litter bins, picnic tables and benches, foot bridges and install a dead hedge (a barrier constructed from cut branches, saplings and foliage)
  • Ullesthorpe Village Hall - £18,772.98 to install infrared heating panels
  • Mowsley Village Hall - £2,462 to erect a storage facility for tables and chairs

Grants Cabinet Sub Committee chair, council leader Phil Knowles, said: “I am proud we are able to allocate community grants to these deserving causes with more to come. This council stands for community and awarding this money will make a real difference to the lives of residents across Harborough district.”

Visit: www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants for more information.

Related topics:Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice