Community projects across Harborough receive £66,000 in grants from council’s £1million scheme
Harborough District Council has awarded the first grants from its Community Grant Fund.
The scheme aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns, and deliver projects and schemes at a local level.
To be considered, projects need to either - create a sense of pride in place, create a sustainable environment, support the local economy or promote health and wellbeing.
The council agreed to allocate a total of just over £66,000.
The projects which received funding are:
- Billesdon Parish Council - £20,000 to upgrade play park equipment in the village
- Dunton Bassett Parochial Church - £3,317.93 to purchase equipment for the newly established All Saints Church Community Space
- Dunton and Broughton Football Club - £1,490.40 to purchase and install a defibrillator
- The Marc Smith Educational Charity - £5,000 to refurbish its kitchen at the Old School House in Claybrooke Parva
- Great Bowden Residents Management Company - £14,965 to replace and upgrade litter bins, picnic tables and benches, foot bridges and install a dead hedge (a barrier constructed from cut branches, saplings and foliage)
- Ullesthorpe Village Hall - £18,772.98 to install infrared heating panels
- Mowsley Village Hall - £2,462 to erect a storage facility for tables and chairs
Grants Cabinet Sub Committee chair, council leader Phil Knowles, said: “I am proud we are able to allocate community grants to these deserving causes with more to come. This council stands for community and awarding this money will make a real difference to the lives of residents across Harborough district.”
Visit: www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants for more information.