Applicant seeks permission from Harborough District Council to turn holiday lodges into homes

A planning application has been submitted to Harborough District Council

A bid has been made to turn 20 holiday lodges in a Harborough district village into homes.

Applicant Tom Hartley was granted permission from Harborough District Council, in 2017, to build the lodges at Medbourne Edge, Hallaton Road, in the village of Medbourne.

It was intended that people would purchase the lodges as holiday homes.

Now Mr Hartley has applied to Harborough District Council a second time for permission to change the structures from holiday lodges to normal homes. This is because the lodges have failed to sell.

Application documents state that despite “extensive marketing both locally and nationally”, there has been no interest from anyone wishing to buy any of the holiday lodges. Advertisements have been placed in The Sunday Times, specialist park home websites and on digital platforms over the past two years but all of the units remain unsold, they add.

The original agreement by the district council noted that the lodges must be used for holiday purposes only and could not be occupied as a person’s “sole or main place of residence”. However, citing an appeal decision “relating to a similar case in Devon”, Mr Hartley claimed residential use of the lodges would have no greater impact on the character nor the appearance of the site than holiday use.

Mr Hartley said in his application that it was relevant “that the current planning permission places no restriction on the length of stay”, provided that the lodges were not used as “sole or main homes”.

He added that they could, therefore, lawfully be occupied “for an unlimited period provided that the occupiers own another property that is their main home”.

The documents also state that although proposals for new-build homes in the area would “generally be considered unsustainable”, the application did not involve the creation of new houses, but the unlimited use of existing properties.

The application also claims that although the nature and destination of trips taken by permanent residents compared to holiday makers might be different, the total number would be roughly the same.

A decision is expected to be made on the application by Monday, December 9.