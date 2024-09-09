Appeal to help Harborough mobility charity find new home as eviction date looms

MP Neil O'Brien with the Shopmobility team.

MP Neil O’Brien is appealing for help to secure the future of a Harborough-based charity as fears grow that it could fold.

Shopmobility, based at Roman Way Community Centre, provides mobility aids to those with limited mobility to access shops and leisure facilities in Market Harborough.

However, its future has been thrown into doubt as Leicestershire County Council, the Community Centre owner, has put the site up for sale.

Harborough District Council recently designated the centre as an ‘Asset of Community Value’, which could delay the sale by a few months.

Despite this, Shopmobility has been told to vacate its premises by the end of October.

Since, so far, the charity hasn’t found anywhere to call home, it has started selling its stock, including some scooters.

Mr O’Brien said: “Time is ticking to secure the future for this well-used service. As it currently stands, if Shopmobility doesn’t find a home by the end of October, the service will have to fold. This will leave hundreds of people who rely on the service without access to mobility aids to help them get around town. That is just unthinkable.”

He has launched a public appeal for help on behalf of the charity to secure its long-term future.

He added: “Is there anywhere else Shopmobility can be based locally? They would only need a small office, with space for a workshop around the town centre area.

“It would be a massive loss to the town if this service were to fold. Shopmobility has been based here for years and years, helping all those with mobility issues. If anyone has any ideas about how to secure the charity’s future, then please get in touch with me.”

The charity would need storage space for around 15 mobility scooters and 15 wheelchairs and a workshop.

The MP also had a meeting with the county council leader who has promised to look at further options to secure the charity’s future.

A county council spokesperson told media it was ‘working hard to assist the occupiers ‘and had identified a number of alternative locations.

They added, in light of the new asset of community value listing, the council was ‘considering the position of all current occupiers’.