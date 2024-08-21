Objectors said the plans would not be in keeping with the existing village.

An appeal has been lodged over a rejected plan for 48 homes in a Harborough village branded “harmful” by councillors

The scheme, in Gaulby Road, Billesdon, was refused by Harborough District Council in May over concerns regarding its scale and layout.

Elected members ruled the plan did not “respect the existing form and character” of the area and would not integrate well with existing buildings. They added the development would be “especially harmful in views from the public right of way crossing through the south of the site”.

However, their unanimous decision to refuse permission contradicted the advice of planning officers who had recommended the go ahead be given, and Church Farm Billesdon is now seeking to

have that decision overturned. Councillors do not usually go against officers’ advice because it makes a refusal harder to defend if the application goes to appeal. This is because officers usually

consider an application, and make their recommendation, based on planning law.

Church Farm Billesdon Ltd said it “strongly contested the reason for refusal” and believed evidence presented would demonstrate planning permission should have been granted. The applicant

added that it felt the “range of benefits offered by the scheme were significant” and “sufficient to outweigh the limited harm resulting from the perceived impact stated by the council.”

The appeal case will “draw attention to the deficiencies in the way in which the members of the council’s planning committee assessed the proposal”, Church Farm Billesdon believes.

The original outline plan was for up to 56 homes, but following consultation, plans were amended to 48 homes -“accepted” by planning officers.

There were106 objections submitted, and one support letter. The local parish council also objected.

One objector was concerned over impact of additional traffic. They added: “This increased volume will put additional strain on the roads within Billesdon (and more specifically Gaulby Road itself)

which are already congested with parked cars and vehicles accessing the village.”

Other concerns included the village losing its ‘character’, overcrowding and feeling “more town-like”.

Anyone wishing to comment on the plans or attend the hearing can do so by September 17. Letters should go to the Planning Inspectorate, Room 3/09, Temple Quay House, 2, The Square, Temple

Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN quoting appeal reference APP/F2415/W/24/3346350.